TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending his embrace of the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

It’s used by Trump supporters as a euphemism for an obscenity followed by Joe Biden.

Last week to cheers and laughter, DeSantis referred to the president’s team as the “Brandon administration.”

“Let me ask you how he’s treated us,” he said. “Look, I think it’s a joke. But honestly one of the reasons that has taken on is because a lot of your folks in the national media, they get very sensitive to it.”

He added, “I think the reason it’s caught on because it needles the national media a little bit. Look, they’ve become very partisan. They were very much against Trump, they’re very much a head of Biden. So I think we view it as fun.”

On Monday, in a rare sit down interview outside conservative media, he spoke with the CBS station in Palm Beach.

This all started at a NASCAR race when an obscene chant about President Biden could be heard as a driver named Brandon Brown was being interviewed and the NBC sports reporter said it sounded like “let’s go Brandon.”