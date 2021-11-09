WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Jaytwan McNeal, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Man

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office now says someone murdered 23-year old Jaytwan McNeal, who disappeared in September.

In October, Palm Beach County detectives received information saying McNeal met up with a friend.

READ MORE: Broward School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Recommends Making Masks Optional For All Students

Detectives say that friend’s brother shot and killed McNeal.

READ MORE: John A. Ferguson Senior High History Teacher Aaron Hamid Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Activity With Student

The siblings then reportedly put his body in a dumpster.

Luis and Sophia Valdez (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Person Pinned In Hialeah Gardens Accident Involving School Bus

Those siblings, Luis and Sophia Valdez, are now charged with murder.

CBSMiami.com Team