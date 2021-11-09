OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office now says someone murdered 23-year old Jaytwan McNeal, who disappeared in September.
In October, Palm Beach County detectives received information saying McNeal met up with a friend.
Detectives say that friend's brother shot and killed McNeal.
The siblings then reportedly put his body in a dumpster.
Those siblings, Luis and Sophia Valdez, are now charged with murder.