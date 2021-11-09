  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Battery, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer has been charged with battery.

Officer Khadijha Hardemon, 27, is accused of approaching a man at FTX Arena during a concert last week and poking him in the back of the neck. She then left.

Hardemon and her friends came back moments later with her friends and she started a fight with the man and the woman he was with, according to the arrest report.

The man reportedly told police said he and Hardemon, who have a child together, are not on good terms and haven’t spoken since September.

Hardemon, who has been with the Miami Police Department for four years, has been relieved of duty with pay pending internal affairs investigation.

