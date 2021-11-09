MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County on Tuesday unveiled new technology to help them solve crimes, and they’re the first in the nation to implement it.

“These are the babies of our community,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said at a press conference.

Angelo Guzman was only 14 years old. Jada Page was 8. Elijah La France was 3 years old. And Carnell Williams was just 2.

“These are our babies that lost their lives to senseless violence. And that’s why Operation Summer Heat, became Community Shield. You know why? Because this gives the community a seat at the table,” Ramirez said.

He’s referring to the department’s new tool to help fight crime. Each card features the victim’s picture, case number and a QR code. With one scan, you have access to more details about the case and the ability to submit an anonymous tip.

“This is truly incredible. This is truly a breakthrough,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

It’s a breakthrough for the community and hopefully an added tool to help bring closure to these heartbreaking cases.

“It really has moved my heart and gives me the chills because this is actually something that can be transformational for our community,” said Mayor Cava.

Officials are hopeful these new cards will help bring these families justice.

Miami-Dade PD will be working with local businesses to encourage them to put the cards on display.