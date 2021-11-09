MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 positivity rates fall and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those five years of age and older, masks could soon be optional at all Miami-Dade public schools.

The Miami-Dade school district said after meeting with its task force of health experts and it plans to adjust, yet again, their COVID protocols.

Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Miami-Dade public schools dropped their mask mandate for middle and high school students, allowing parents to opt out their children by filling out a form and returning it their school.

“It is very gratifying because it was not easy, and as I said I’m very thankful to our students, to our workforce,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvahlo also said last week they were hopeful and confident mask mandates in elementary and K-8 centers would be relaxed within days.

The superintendent said the decision to make masks optional for middle and high school students came after significant improvements in the COVID metrics.

The superintendent said Miami-Dade Schools followed a set of criteria, or COVID metrics, including fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, a decline in new case positivity rates for two consecutive weeks, a decline in student cases, student vaccination rates, and new daily COVID hospitalization.

Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are now administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here.

Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability