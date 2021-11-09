MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 positivity rates fall and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those five years of age and older, masks could soon be optional at all Miami-Dade and Broward public schools.

The Miami-Dade school district said after meeting with its task force of health experts and it plans to adjust, yet again, their COVID protocols.

Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Miami-Dade public schools dropped their mask mandate for middle and high school students, allowing parents to opt out their children.

Carvahlo also said last week they were hopeful and confident mask mandates in elementary and K-8 centers would be relaxed within days.

“It is very gratifying because it was not easy, and as I said I’m very thankful to our students, to our workforce,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Also on Tuesday, the Broward School Board will meet to discuss the district’s mandate.

Two weeks ago the board voted to make masks optional for students and teachers in high school. At the time, interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said the decision was based on new numbers and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and local public health experts.

Masks became optional for all Palm Beach County students starting Monday.