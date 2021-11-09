HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus and three cars.

It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street.

That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.

Then, the driver kept going.

At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, Ford sedan and Honda sedan.

Andra Pacheco says she received a call from her 19-year-old son, Alejandro Ruiz.

“Mom, I’ve just been in an accident. I’m in a helicopter,” she says in Spanish.

He was driving the Audi. Pacheco says his face was fractured, but was glad it was not even worse.

“Truly, the angels helped us,” she says.

“I was sitting in the car and the first impact, you know, happens, and we hear it. We both hear it. It’s kind of like thunder is what it sounded like,” says Alexis Rodriguez.

He was in the passenger seat of the Honda at a red light.

“We kind of, like, froze up. We didn’t know what to do. Then it just hits us.”

He says, other than some scrapes and bruises, he and his dad, who was driving, are okay.

“We got really lucky,” Rodriguez says. “Thank God.”

The driver of the Ford also had to be airlifted along with a baby. Helicopter footage shows the woman being loaded on a stretcher with the baby on her chest.

FHP says those on the bus reported only minor injuries.

A man was seen in handcuffs and then in the back of an ambulance appearing to get his blood drawn.

About two hours later, that same man was with a FHP trooper looking at the pickup truck. This time, he was not in handcuffs.

The roads opened back up around 9 p.m. once all the vehicles involved were towed away.

Troopers have not said if they have made any arrests. Investigators also have not released the identity of the pedestrian killed.