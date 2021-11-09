WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All but one charge against a Doral teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been dropped.

On Tuesday, the state only filed one charge against Heiry Calvi,41, at her arraignment.

Calvi faces a charge of offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony.

In early October, the pregnant Doral teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students.

Calvi had faced several charges including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property.

The victim had disturbing photos, videos and even had her credit card.

“She would tutor him at his house. We don’t have proof of what went on inside the home,” said Rey Valdez, Doral Police Department Public Information Officer.

Officer Valdez said, “This is not what a teacher does.”