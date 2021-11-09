MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service Tuesday morning for nine of their employees who died from COVID-19.
BSO said they were, "Dedicated, trusted and valued employees of the Broward Sheriff's Office. They leave behind family, friends and loved ones, as well as a BSO community that is mourning their deaths and honoring their legacies."
The service, held at The Faith Center in Sunrise, honored the memories of:
Shannon Bennett, Deputy
Nikima Thompson, Communications Operator III
Wiley Huff, Equal Employment Opportunity Manager
Aldemar Rengifo Jr., Lieutenant
Pamela Ford, Community Programs Supervision Specialist
Stephen Adams, Detention Aide
Shane Owens, Sergeant
Edwin Sanchez, Court Bailiff
Tasha Blackwood, Confinement Status Specialist II
Masks were required for entry into The Faith Center and during the memorial.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 700,000 Americans.