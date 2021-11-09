FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following more unrest in Haiti, Americans continue to be advised not to travel to the country if they don’t have to.

According to a recent security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, the country currently has a level four “Do Not Travel” advisory citing kidnappings, crime and civil unrest.

The alert says kidnappings are widespread and victims often include U.S. citizens.

“Now is not the time to visit Haiti, now is not the time to visit people that you know, it isn’t worth it,” says Jennifer Blevins.

Blevins flew into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Port Au Prince Tuesday afternoon.

Her trip took longer than usual due to safety concerns.

“To get here I had to drive in the opposite direction a couple hours to take a small charter plane top get to port au prince, and then take a flight here, I never used to do that,” says Blevins.

For other travelers arriving from Haiti like Dwight Simmons, they were concerned that canceled flights to America could happen soon.

“We were planning to come back for my son’s wedding, but we came back a couple days early because of the threat of not being able to get out,” says Simmons.

Those in South Florida with family in Haiti are also feeling uneasy.

Activist Marleine Bastien says Haitian Americans in South Florida now face hard travel decisions when emergencies happen.

“They know not to return but when your parents die, people you haven’t seen in years die, some of them are forced to go but they know about the level of insecurity there,” says Bastien. “We need to bring help to the Haitian people first.”

The Embassy in Haiti is remaining open for U.S. citizens in Haiti, however they have rescheduled all visa appointments through Friday.