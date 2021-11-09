MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a deadly accident in Hialeah Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

According to MDFR, the crash happened at NW 103 Street and NW 77 Avenue near Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School.

One person was reportedly pinned in the accident, which appears to involve a school bus and at least four other vehicles.

MDFR said there were a total of three victims, including a child and adult considered trauma alerts.

Chopper4 was over the scene, where a paramedics were taking one victim on a gurney to an awaiting helicopter to be airlifted to a local hospital.

Hialeah PD confirmed one person has died.

In a statement from Miami-Dade County Public Schools, a spokesperson confirmed an MDCPS bus was involved.

“No reported injuries to the students on board the bus. This bus was servicing students attending Hialeah Middle School,” the statement read.

The spokesperson went on to say that “the vehicles crashed into each other and one of the vehicles hit our bus.”

CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.