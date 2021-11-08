SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The road calls for the NHL’s best team, the Florida Panthers.

An outrageous run to start the season has the Cats at 10-0-1 heading into a four game road trip.

The run is longer

Going back to the end of last season makes the Panthers’ remarkable play even more remarkable. They won their last six regular season games last season so they are on a 17 game regular season point streak spanning the two seasons, at 16-0-1. Crazy numbers.

Home is where the wins are

The Cats have become nearly unbeatable on home ice. They’re 7-0 this season and have scored at least 4 goals in every game. Again, going back to last season, Florida has won 18 of the last 19 games played at home.

Saturday’s statement

When Carolina came to town over the weekend it was a first in NHL history. Never before had two teams without a regulation loss through the first nine games played each other. The Hurricanes were 9-0 while the Panthers were 9-0-1. The Cats’ captain Aleksander Barkov was a late scratch due to an injury.

Already without Sam Bennett, Joe Thornton, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, there was a reason for concern. Don’t tell that to the players that played. The Panthers torched Carolina for 4 first period goals and won 5-2. For the second straight season, the Panthers are the last team in the league to lose a game in regulation.

The Duke of Florida

Anthony Duclair has been one of the great stories this season. Following an excellent season, Duclair has taken it to a new level in year two in Florida. Saturday he posted a career high 4 points and scored 2 goals. His speed, enthusiasm, effort, and dynamic play have made the Duke a fan favorite.

Knight time

Spencer Knight, 20, continues to amaze in goal with his calm demeanor and impeccable fundamentals. Seemingly always in good position, Knight is 4-0-1 this season and 8-0-1 in the regular season in his career.

Week ahead

It’s the first extended road trip of the season as the Panthers play four games in six days. The opponents are the Rangers, Devils, Penguins, and Tampa Bay. The Panthers are home November 16 against the Islanders.