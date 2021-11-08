MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Miami Beach.
Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received a call about a possible shooting near 29th Street and Collins Avenue.
When officers arrived, police said they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Southbound traffic at 30 Street and Collins Avenue was temporarily closed for the investigation.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.