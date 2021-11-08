LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man with a rifle was shot by police after damaging a car on his ex-girlfriend’s property on Saturday.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Largo police were called after the man got into an altercation with neighbors.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Three officers were involved in the shooting, Largo police reported. The man was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.MORE NEWS: Dad Of Missing 13-Year Old Victoria Sophia Gonzalez Waited To Pick Her Up From School, She's Yet To Be Seen
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)