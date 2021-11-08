WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
Florida Man, Local TV, Miami News

LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man with a rifle was shot by police after damaging a car on his ex-girlfriend’s property on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Largo police were called after the man got into an altercation with neighbors.

Three officers were involved in the shooting, Largo police reported. The man was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

