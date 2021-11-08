MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old South Florida girl has vanished after walking out of school on September 17.

“Where is she does she know where she’s at? I’ve been out there, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning looking for my child. I have to be at work at 8 o’clock but I’m out there,” Enrique Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is the father of Victoria Sophia Gonzalez. He was waiting to pick her up from school the day she went missing.

“And they check the cameras they noticed that she walked, she never walked, I always pick her up,” he explained.

CBS 4 News could not obtain the video to share of privacy concern for other students, but police say it shows she walked out on her own. That leaves her last known whereabouts as near New Renaissance Middle School, around the 10700 block of Miramar Boulevard. She is 5’2, 226 lbs, last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater and black pants. She is possibly in the Miami Gardens, Opa-Locka, Homestead or Kendall area.

“But to go missing is not a crime,” Miramar Police detective Nikki Fletcher said.

There is no evidence at this point to suggest foul play, but it is extremely rare for a teen to be missing this long.

“I would imagine that she would be with someone, I couldn’t imagine too many 13-year-olds be on the street,” Fletcher told reporters.

There’s reason to believe she’s still in the local area.

“We do know that she’s actually logging into an Instagram account she has not posted any pictures or any live feeds or anything about her location is but we can tell that she’s checking into account,” Fletcher explained.

Investigators have tracked logins in cities such as North Miami, Opa-Locka, Sunrise, but the information is not enough to pinpoint a location.

“Victoria mi amor, yo te amo. It’s not the same without you,” Sophia Gonzalez said.

“Come home, I miss you, I love you, you’re not in trouble,” Enrique added.

The parents are not making an impassioned plea to the community to help bring their daughter home safely.

Anyone who has any information to help is urged to call Miramar Police.