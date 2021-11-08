FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older.

A spokesperson for Broward County Schools says dozens of their elementary schools will be set up to distribute the vaccine.

Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools.

Miami-Dade County School Districts are preparing for on-site vaccinations as well.

A spokesperson for the school districts tells CBS4 News they are waiting for their vaccine shipment to arrive. As soon as it does, they’ll be offering the vaccine at 40 different locations for children ages five and up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s kid-size shot for children last week.

The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are now administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here.

Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability.