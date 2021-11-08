FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For the first time in 17 months, Brightline trains are rolling again.

The South Florida high-speed rail service resumed operations Monday between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach stations.

For the relaunch, Brightline has special ticket promotions. For a limited time, one-way tickets will start at $10 dollars for smart service and $27 dollars for premium. Passengers who download and create an account on the new Brightline app will get their first ride free for smart ride offers through December.

Travelers will also have access to a new signature bar and culinary market which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

To keep passengers safe, new protocols have been put in place including contactless electronic ticketing and check-in to reduce any physical contact throughout the train terminal.

Masks will also be required at all times. Brightline said all its team members are vaccinated.

Brightline plans to open stations in Aventura and Boca Raton in 2022. Construction to Orlando is on track to be complete by the end of 2022.