FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For the first time in 17 months, Brightline trains have resumed full service but the morning got off to a violent start.

A train headed southbound toward the Fort Lauderdale station crashed into a car in Pompano Beach. The company’s president, Patrick Goddard, was on board the train heading to a press conference when it happened. There were 53 people on board the train, no one was injured.

The crash happened at NE 3rd Street and N Flagler Avenue.

A 71-year-old woman and her year-old grandchild were in the car.

A witness said her car was stuck on the tracks before the railroad crossing arms were lowered.

“She tried to go across the tracks and do a U-turn. She couldn’t do it and the train hit her. You can’t beat Brightline. Thank God everyone is okay,” said Mika Ross.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the woman had a few non-life threatening injuries. The child did not appear to be injured. Both were taken to Broward Health North, the baby as a precaution.

The mangled car was removed from the tracks.

The South Florida high-speed rail service resumed full operations Monday between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach stations.

For the relaunch, Brightline has special ticket promotions. For a limited time, one-way tickets will start at $10 dollars for smart service and $27 dollars for premium. Passengers who download and create an account on the new Brightline app will get their first ride free for smart ride offers through December.

Travelers will also have access to a new signature bar and culinary market which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They also have an autonomous market that allows travelers to purchase snacks from the “MRKT” without having to go to a checkout line. Shoppers tap their debit/credit card on a card reader, the barrier opens, and they can pick what they want and walk out.

“Our new autonomous market, it’s called MRKT, and it’s one of the first deployments in a travel setting in this country at any point in time,” said aid Brightline Senior Vice President Ben Porritt.

Also new, a door-to-door service pick up and drop off service for people who live with a five-mile radius of a station.

“We’re going to pick you up. We just launched Brightline Plus, which is our new door-to-door service powered by our app and our Brightline branded fleet of vehicles,” said Porritt.

Seventy-five percent of the fleet includes electric vehicles, including Brightline branded Teslas.

To keep passengers safe, new protocols have been put in place including contactless electronic ticketing and check-in to reduce any physical contact throughout the train terminal.

Masks will also be required at all times. Brightline said all its team members are vaccinated.

Brightline plans to open stations in Aventura and Boca Raton in 2022. Construction to Orlando is on track to be complete by the end of 2022.