MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami has eased masked rules for some students in their South Florida schools.
Beginning Monday, masks will be optional for fully vaccinated students and teachers in seventh and eighth grades.READ MORE: Children 5-11 Years Old Began Getting Covid-19 Shots Over The Weekend
Until now, masks had been required for all teachers and students in elementary schools, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinated teachers in grades six and lower will continue to be required to wear masks.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Masks will continue to be required for high school teachers and students who are not vaccinated and remain optional for those who show proof of vaccination.
Masks continue to be optional outdoors for everyone in elementary and secondary schools.MORE NEWS: Florida Man With Rifle On Ex's Property Shot By Police
All “essential visitors and volunteers” in schools, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors.