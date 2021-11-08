  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami has eased masked rules for some students in their South Florida schools.

Beginning Monday, masks will be optional for fully vaccinated students and teachers in seventh and eighth grades.

Until now, masks had been required for all teachers and students in elementary schools, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinated teachers in grades six and lower will continue to be required to wear masks.

Masks will continue to be required for high school teachers and students who are not vaccinated and remain optional for those who show proof of vaccination.

Masks continue to be optional outdoors for everyone in elementary and secondary schools.

All “essential visitors and volunteers” in schools, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors.

