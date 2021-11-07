MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t start Sunday because of a fractured finger in his throwing hand, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted that the small fracture in Tagovailoa’s middle finger hasn’t healed enough to let him start against the Houston Texans.

A source told Schefter that Jacoby Brissett, who filled in for Tagovailoa while he was out with a rib injury, is expected to take over QB duties.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted that despite the fracture, Tagovailoa expects to backup Brissett.

Jacoby Brissett starts for Dolphins. Tua expects to dress as backup with a fractured finger. https://t.co/GVUVk5nyKo — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2021

Schefter also tweeted that the fracture shouldn’t keep Tagovailoa out for long, but his Week 10 status will be in question because it’s a Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.