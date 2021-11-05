MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand has had a change of heart and will stay on the job after meeting with the city manager.

In a statement Rand said, “I am very committed to my officers and staff and the community. I deserve to fully return and take care of my family. I will continue to lead this agency.”

On Thursday Rand submitted his resignation paperwork, it would have been effective in December.

The same day North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo claimed the resignation came after issues within the walls of City Hall, specifically City Manager Arthur H. Sorey, III.

“The chief has not been able to do his job without being micromanaged by the city manager,” says DeFillipo. “There’s been a lot of bullying and being pushed around.”

Sorey responded to the allegations with a statement.

“I was caught off guard by the news of the resignation of Chief Richard Rand. I am respectful of the 25 years of service he has provided to the City of North Miami Beach. I respect him as the Chief of Police and hope to reach a resolution soon.” – Arthur H. Sorey, III

Rand was raised in the city and was appointed chief in February of this year.