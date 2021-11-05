NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Jennifer ‘Jenna’ Ryan, a North Texas real estate broker, has been sentenced to prison for participating in the January 6th Capitol Riot.

Ryan, who flew to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed the events at the Capitol while promoting her business, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The 51-year-old, who admitted that she “paraded, demonstrated, or picketed” inside the nation’s Capitol must also pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol.

Ryan tweeted Thursday afternoon. “I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

I'm just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I'm going to prison. So you don't need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) November 4, 2021

The sentence comes months after the Frisco real estate broker posted on social media that she was definitely not going to jail, and apologized for having blonde hair, white skin, a great job, and a great future.

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

Handing down the sentence, Judge Christopher Cooper said, “there is a tendency in these January 6 cases to lump everybody together … but each defendant’s role was different.” He noted that Ryan was not being prosecuted for the belief that the election was stolen, but for the decision to go into the Capitol building that day.

After the sentencing Judge Cooper said “your case has generated a fair amount of public interest. And as a result, people will be interested to know what sentence you get. That sentence will tell them something about how the courts and how our country responded. And I think that the sentence should tell them that we take it seriously. . . and that it should never happen again.”

Ryan said, “I made a mistake, and I’m sorry” and “this is not anything that remotely resembles who I am.”

Days after arrest and release, Ryan told KTVT-TV in Dallas that she felt she and everyone who went to the Capitol that day deserved a pardon from then-President Trump.

After pleading guilty to one of four charges against her, Ryan turned herself in to the FBI on January 15. She had faced charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. As part of a plea deal she pled guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building — a misdemeanor.

Ryan had faced a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.