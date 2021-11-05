MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday’s overnight and morning rain led to some flooded streets and neighborhoods throughout South Florida.

The flooding prevented some people from leaving their homes because they’re worried about damaging their vehicles driving through the water.

By mid to late morning, the water had receded in some areas.

Roberto Paris, who lives in Little Havana, said the water came all the way up his driveway where his car was parked. He said flooding is consistently a problem in his neighborhood.

“The city needs to fix it. We have a drain but it’s not enough. They have to fix it and make it bigger,” he said.

While most of South Florida is drying out a bit at mid-day, more waves of rain and the potential for more strong storms and gusty downpours will likely roll in late afternoon and evening.

The reason for all the rain is plenty of moisture and instability ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday morning there could be some lingering showers and afternoon highs could reach 80 degrees. Saturday night into Sunday morning lows fall to the low 60s.

Sunday’s highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.