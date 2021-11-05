MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family sends a heartbreaking plea to the public to help track down the person who murdered a mother of three.

Friday morning the family of Jane Downs Humphreys pleaded with the public to help provide tips that could lead to closure in the case.

“She was gunned down with 7 or 8 bullets,” said Theogene Downs, the victim’s uncle.

It’s been nearly 11 months since Humphreys was found clinging to life along SW 35th Avenue and 5th Street in Miami, according to police.

“We‘re talking about someone who was needlessly killed,” said Assistant Police Chief Armando Aguilar. “Jane did not have to die.”

Humphreys leaves behind three children ages 8, 11, and 16.

“My mom was my best friend,” said her 16-year-old daughter Zarria Downs.

Humphrey’s mother was overtaken with emotion as she discussed her daughter’s case. She broke down in tears as she spoke to CBS 4 News.

“My daughter was a beautiful person. She was very loving,” she said.

Miami Police say they are still actively investigating the case and don’t have plans of scaling back. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).