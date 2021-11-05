FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A machine recount for the U.S. Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election is underway.
A preliminary review by the Broward Canvassing Board found that just three votes separate Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (11,660 votes) and Dale Holness (11,657 votes).
A machine recount will likely be a hand recount after that.
The winner of the Democratic Primary will face Jason Mariner in the January General Election, he was the top vote-getter in the Republican contest.
District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is overwhelmingly Democratic and it is likely whoever wins the recount will win the seat.