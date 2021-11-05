FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood has her sights set on higher ambitions.

Osgood has submitted her letter of resignation to the school board so she can run for a state Senate seat.

Since returning to in-person learning, masks, ironically, unmasked a very tense, ongoing political battle between the Broward County School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

“I don’t understand why the governor keeps interfering,” she said. “When we talk about choice and rights, we have individual choices and rights.”

The battle over all-things COVID-related is one of the main reasons Osgood decided to resign from the board she’s been on since 2012 to pursue a higher profile position.

“Leaving the school board was an extremely difficult decision,” she said.

But the doctor says she feels she can do more to help her students if she wins the race for an empty Florida Senate seat in District 33.

“Tallahassee needs someone with experience on the school board that can give a different perspective, a set of expertise,” she said.

The resignation, required under the Florida resign-to-run law, is irrevocable, and gives her public adversary, Gov. DeSantis, the legal authority to pick her replacement – at least through summer.

“Then that race would appear on the ballot in August of 2022. And then the person, if nobody gets more than 50% of the vote in August 2022, then there would be run off in November of 2022,” said Joe Scott, Broward’s supervisor of elections.

Scarred forever by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, Dr. Osgood also says she’s hell bent on changing gun laws. That something her fellow board member and Parkland parent is supportive of.