FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes high school was temporarily placed on a Code Red lockdown as a precaution after reports of a gun on campus.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 8:30 a.m., deputies were sent to Boyd Anderson High School after they received a report concerning a student in the school with a handgun.
In a message to parents, Boyd Anderson principal James F. Griffin II said, "This morning, we received information from a student about a possible weapon on campus. We immediately placed our school on a code red lockdown and notified our School Resource Officer and security team – who safely handled the situation and confiscated the weapon."
The sheriff’s office said one person has been detained.
Griffin said the school remains on a code yellow as law enforcement continues its investigation.
“I commend the student who did the right thing- seeing something and saying something. At all times, the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities,” said Griffin in the message.