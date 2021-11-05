(CBS) – CBS has revealed the set list for Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS or available to stream on-demand with Paramount+.



Adele One Night Only was filmed at the scenic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and includes performances of some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

SET LIST:

“Hello”

“Easy On Me”

“Skyfall”

“I Drink Wine”

“Someone Like You”

“When We Were Young”

“Make you Feel My Love”

“Hold On”

“Rolling In The Deep”

“Love Is A Game”

The special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son. Tune in November 14th for Adele On Night Only, check your local listings for more information.