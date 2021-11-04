TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – State Sen. Tina Polsky, who represents parts of northern Broward and southern Palm Beach, continues getting threatening and extremely vulgar messages.
The controversy started when Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo refused to wear a mask during a meeting in Polsky's office even after she informed him she's battling cancer.
Here's part of a transcript from one of the latest voicemails she received:
“We are sick of your [expletive] and we’re tired of it. We’re not going to put up with it anymore. You know what… I don’t give a [expletive] about your cancer… People have cancer every [expletive] day, alright?”
The caller went on to tell Polsky to die from her cancer and also made an antisemitic reference.
Polsky says Ladapo’s sentiments on masks are “a slap in the face” to everyone who has been struggling with mask-wearing during the pandemic.