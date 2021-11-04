MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shots were fired, but no one was hurt, when Miami-Dade police went to serve a warrant in a firearms investigation at a Brownsville home.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at NW 23rd Avenue and NW 48th Street.

According to police, when officers entered the home they were confronted by an armed 17-year-old. At one point during the confrontation, the shots were fired. Police said the teen did not shoot at the officers.

Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many officers were involved.

“The subject juvenile was then able to retreat into the second floor of the residence where he barricades himself. In negotiating with our special response team members, they were able to convince him to come down and surrender without incident,” said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The teen was then taken into custody and police recovered the firearm.

“Once we found out the identity of the juvenile, we discovered that this individual is on probation for a previous gun charge which occurred just this year,” said Zabaleta.

Police said there were multiple people inside the home when the shooting happened, including at least one child.

The home where the shooting happened is right across the street from Brownsville Middle School. The school was not affected, but police and school police officers did create an alternate route for parents to drop off their kids.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will decide if the teen will be charged as an adult.