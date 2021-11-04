MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a home last week.
Detectives say the homeowner’s contractor told her about what appeared to be a break-in on October 28.READ MORE: 'Down Under Kangaroos' Won FIU's annual 'Walk On Water' Race, Set New Record
This happened on NE 82 Avenue near NE 8 court.READ MORE: Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood To Resign, Gov. DeSantis To Pick Her Replacement
The homeowner, who was out of town at the time, reported missing electronics and tools from her home when she returned on November 1.MORE NEWS: North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand Submits Resignation
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.