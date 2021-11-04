  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Burglary, Crime, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a home last week.

Detectives say the homeowner’s contractor told her about what appeared to be a break-in on October 28.

READ MORE: 'Down Under Kangaroos' Won FIU's annual 'Walk On Water' Race, Set New Record

This happened on NE 82 Avenue near NE 8 court.

READ MORE: Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood To Resign, Gov. DeSantis To Pick Her Replacement

The homeowner, who was out of town at the time, reported missing electronics and tools from her home when she returned on November 1.

MORE NEWS: North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand Submits Resignation

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team