MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Frontier Airlines taking off to more destinations from Miami.

“Our inaugural to Albany, New York is one of eight new destinations that we’re launching this week. That brings our total destinations out of Miami to 36,” said Stephen Howell from Frontier Airlines.

Those new destinations include Memphis, Portland, Maine, St. Louis, Syracuse, Norfolk, New Windsor Albany and Rochester.

MIA has been a hot airport for low cost carriers. In the last year, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit have joined Frontier. Alaska Air just announced they’re returning too.

“They’re coming in to compete with American Airlines head for head on many routes and it’s going to cause a great fare war for customers,” said Zach Griff with “The Points Guy” website.

Airport Director Ralph Cutie said it means more choices for passengers. “

So we have now some of the other airlines having to compete resulting in reductions of fare, more flights, more options for our customers,” Cutie said.

The Datro family enjoys those lower fares.

“We’re very excited,” said Gary Datro. “It makes family trips more affordable to go on vacation.”

For years, American Airlines has dominated MIA. Analysts notice it’s already making changes.

“We’ve already seen American respond to this low cost competition,” Griff said. “They’ve added flights, they’ve lowered fares and they’re going to try to do what they can to differentiate themselves. I think it’s great for the competition and your bottom line.”

Airlines are also looking ahead to the upcoming holidays.

Some passengers worry after the recent meltdowns causing massive cancelations and delay, there could be a problem. Several airlines have said bad weather caused delays, cancelations and impacted crew moment.

American Airlines said they’re beefing up their staff, bringing back employees who were out during the pandemic and are hiring people. They anticipate 4,000 more people on the job.

Southwest said in a statement, “The airline is on track with the goal of hiring approximately 5,000 new employees this fall and winter to provide additional margins to our operation and support holiday travel.”

Griff from “The Points Guy” gives some holiday travel tips.

He says to have a backup plan if your flight is canceled or delayed. He said it’s a good idea to know in advance if other airlines offer service to your destination around the same time. He notes low cost carriers may offer affordable fares to get you on your way.

He adds to know your rights if your flight is canceled or delayed. You could be entitled to a refund. He suggests you try for flight of day, because the plane and crew are usually in place already. And he said if you have the choice, you should choose a mainline carrier over a regional airline.