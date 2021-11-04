  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FIU, Florida International University, Local TV, Miami News, Walk On Water

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second year architecture student at Florida International University won this year’s “Walk on Water” race.

The competition, in its 32nd year, requires students to design and construct “shoes” that will allow them to walk across the 175-foot lake behind the Steven J. and Dorothea Green Library at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

READ MORE: Miami PD Needs Help Finding Man Who Broke Into Home, Stole Electronics & Tools

The annual tradition for architecture students in Jaime Canaves’ materials class is not just for fun, but to earn an A if they make it all the way to the finish.

READ MORE: Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood To Resign, Gov. DeSantis To Pick Her Replacement

This year’s event included 27 FIU teams and a team from Palm Beach State College. Students, friends, family, faculty, staff, and alumni cheered on the students from the shoreline.

MORE NEWS: North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand Submits Resignation

The winner, Jack Pearce, competed alone with the team name the “Down Under Kangaroos” in a nod to his native Australia. He not only won $1,000 for crossing the finish line first but another $1,000 for crossing the finish line in a record time of 51.9 seconds – beating the previous record of 57.2 seconds by almost six seconds.

CBSMiami.com Team