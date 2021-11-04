FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood apparently has her sights set on higher ambitions.

Osgood plans to submit her letter to the School Board on Friday so she can run for a state Senate seat.

Under Florida law, elected officials must formally resign from their current position to run for another one.

The primary is set for January 11th and General Election is set for March 8th. According to Osgood, her resignation would be effective March 8th.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has clashed with Osgood, a Democrat, and the School Board, over their mask mandate will appoint her replacement to the District 5 School Board seat.

School Board members actually pick the chairperson.

DeSantis was also critical of Osgood who supported former Superintendent Robert Runcie, despite his response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and his handling of school construction issues.

Runcie was arrested last April along with General Counsel Barbara Myrick.

Runcie, who was charged with perjury, was accused of lying to a grand jury that was formed after the tragic Parkland shooting to investigate how the district was spending money on safety issues.

In May, the School Board approved a separation agreement with Runcie, his last day with the district was August 10.