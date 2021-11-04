MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Where do you go when you retire, Florida of course! The Sunshine state has great weather year all year round, unbeatable golf, and is extremely tax-friendly for retirees with no state income tax.

Retired people live all over Florida and it ranks as the best state for Americans to spend their golden years.

But where are the best cities to live in this retirement paradise?

WalletHub compared more than 100 of the state’s largest cities across 29 key indicators of retiree-friendliness from cost of living to health care facilities per capita to number of attractions.

The No. 1 city to retire in Florida was Sarasota.

The three key dimensions analyzed by the data crunchers were quality of life, health and activities.

Right behind Sarasota was Fort Myers at No. 2, Boca Raton came in third, Miami was No. 4 and Orlando was fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tampa, Sebastian, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach and Clearwater.

