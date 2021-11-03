MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the first COVID-19 shots go into younger children’s arms, some parents do have concerns.

Hannah Gurman is mom to two boys. While her little one isn’t eligible, she’s excited her 8-year-old can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Waiting for this moment for months and months,” she said.

But some parents are feeling uneasy about their children getting the shot.

“I would be lying if I said if I wasn’t nervous,” said Corey Bonalewicz. “I wouldn’t say I’m skeptical, but this is our kid and you want to make sure everything is OK.”

Bonalewicz’s main concern is an uncommon side effect of the vaccine called myocarditis or heart inflammation.

“It is really pretty rare occurrence,” said Dr. Emmanuel Walter Jr. “When young adults and adolescents who had myocarditis, it’s usually pretty mild – lasting only a couple of days and is pretty easily treated with medications.”

Walter, a pediatrician and chief medical officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, led a trial looking at the vaccine’s effects on children.

“Sore arm, some muscle aches, headaches, fever, chills, fatigue and a little bit of redness and swelling around the injection site,” he said. “I think that we can probably extrapolate that information down to children as well, that we don’t have concerns about long term side effects.”

Some parents are also asking whether the vaccine could impact fertility.

“To date, there is no evidence whatsoever that this vaccine affects future fertility when it’s given to children or adolescents,” Walter said.

Gurman’s older son already has his first vaccine appointment.

“I was willing to trust the experts. I know while COVID for most children isn’t severe, the risk of the vaccine is much less,” Gurman said.

Another concern for parents is whether children will need booster shots. Dr. Walter said it depends on where we head with the pandemic and studies would have to be done on boosters in children.