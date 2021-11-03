MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The 20th Florida panther death of 2021 has been attributed to a fatal collision with a vehicle.
There have been a total of 26 total deaths of panthers this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 4-month-old female panther were found Saturday along a rural road east of Estero in Lee County, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
