ELECTION RESULTSMUNICIPAL AND SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Panther, Local TV, Miami News, Panther Deaths

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The 20th Florida panther death of 2021 has been attributed to a fatal collision with a vehicle.

There have been a total of 26 total deaths of panthers this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

READ MORE: Florida Man Arrested, Suspected Of Shooting At Jacksonville Police Officer

The remains of the 4-month-old female panther were found Saturday along a rural road east of Estero in Lee County, wildlife officials said.

READ MORE: Florida Seeks Injunction Against Vaccination Mandate

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

MORE NEWS: Walgreens To Provide Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5 to 11 At Select Stores

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team