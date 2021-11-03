MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida is enjoying a dry start to Wednesday.

However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade county.

But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday.

It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.

King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times. The next high tide takes place around 7AM and then again this evening at 7PM.

Thursday will be warmer and more humid with highs near the mid 80s. Spotty showers will be possible Thursday, but the rain chance will be highest on Friday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front.

On Friday, there will be passing showers and some storms. Lingering moisture will likely lead to some morning showers on Saturday and highs will climb to the low 80s.

The cooler air arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning when lows fall to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Sunday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.

This weekend, we “Fall Back” since Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am Sunday, November 7. Don’t forget to turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night.