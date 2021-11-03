ELECTION RESULTSMUNICIPAL AND SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Shooting, Strip Club Shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting outside a strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man hospitalized.

According to police, there was an altercation between several individuals at 3615 Northwest South River Drive, outside Booby Trap on the River.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Dry Start But Showers Coming Ahead Of Cold Front

One man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition.

READ MORE: Democratic Primary To Replace Rep. Hastings Too Close To Call; Jason Mariner Wins Republican Primary

Everyone remained on the scene, said police, and the investigation is still ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Miami Beach Election Results: Dan Gelber Wins Mayoral Race; Voters Say Yes To Alcohol Sales Cutoff Time At 2 AM

 

CBSMiami.com Team