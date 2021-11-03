NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting outside a strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man hospitalized.
According to police, there was an altercation between several individuals at 3615 Northwest South River Drive, outside Booby Trap on the River.
One man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition.
Everyone remained on the scene, said police, and the investigation is still ongoing.