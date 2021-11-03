WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old North Florida girl who died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year.

The child’s parents remained in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday, each with an aggravated manslaughter charge.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies called to the couple’s home on June 13 and found the child unresponsive in her bed.

Her 35-year-old parents told investigators they put her to bed and found her lifeless about 30 minutes later, according to an arrest report.

She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The Marion County medical examiner determined the child died of fentanyl toxicity.

Sheriff’s officials said the child’s mother was selling fentanyl, and her father was an active user.

CBSMiami.com Team