MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Jacksonville police have arrested a man they said was connected to a shooting involving an officer on Wednesday morning.
No officers were injured during the incident near the Countryside Village mobile home community, news outlets reported.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent a tweet at 7:45 a.m. regarding the search for a suspect. A short time later they tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.
An elementary school in the area was on a brief lockdown while they were searching for the man, officials said.
No additional details have been released.
