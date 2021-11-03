  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A run-off election has been called by the Miami Beach mayor and city commission to fill two city commission seats.

Early voting for the November 16 run-off election elect two city commissioners in Groups I and III has been scheduled.

The dates and times are as follows:

  • Friday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The early voting location sites are as follows:

  • Miami Beach City Hall (First Floor Conference Room) at 1700 Convention Center Drive
  • North Shore Branch Library at 7501 Collins Avenue
Registered voters who choose to vote on Election Day must vote at their assigned polling place.

