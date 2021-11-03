MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A run-off election has been called by the Miami Beach mayor and city commission to fill two city commission seats.
Early voting for the November 16 run-off election elect two city commissioners in Groups I and III has been scheduled.READ MORE: Josephine Baker To Be Celebrated November 28 For Her Work To Desegregate Miami Clubs
The dates and times are as follows:
- Friday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, November 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, November 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The early voting location sites are as follows:
- Miami Beach City Hall (First Floor Conference Room) at 1700 Convention Center Drive
- North Shore Branch Library at 7501 Collins Avenue
Registered voters who choose to vote on Election Day must vote at their assigned polling place.