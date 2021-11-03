  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The daughter of Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness has pled guilty to a criminal charge.

Damara Holness is accused of lying on a COVID relief loan application to fraudulently get hundreds of thousands of dollars.

She claimed through multiple documents that her business employed 18 people. The truth is she employs no one.

Based on the lies she was wired $300,000.

Dale Holness claims he and his daughter have been estranged for years.

