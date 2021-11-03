CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Mayte Nardo was waiting for a new window door to come in.

The owner of Mayte Nardo Hair Design on Giralda Ave. has been in this location for nine years and in Coral Gables for more than 30.

She’s never experienced anything suspicious. But overnight on Tuesday, someone broke through her door and tried to get cash from her register.

“To find loose change,” said Nardo.

It happened to Mayte and a few other businesses on her block.

“That’s how I found out. We all called each other and honestly couldn’t believe it. Almost thought it was a joke,” said Nardo.

The Coral Gables Police Department said they are following up on leads.

“Thankfully, they didn’t take anything else so I’m grateful for that, but it’s still a violation,” said Nardo.

Nardo said the burglar moved the iPad and laptop before flipping the desk. He then tried to open the register.

“Nobody leaves cash like that,” said Nardo.

“I don’t think he got much in the way of money. Definitely not. I can’t even imagine what he got in any other [business]. Like what’s he going to get at Pincho Factory?” laughed Nardo. “Shampoo, conditioner, the criminal element is not interested, thankfully.”