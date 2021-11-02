MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Election Day Tuesday and if you didn’t vote early or by-mail, you’ll need to vote in person at your assigned voting location.

The Municipal and Special Elections are taking place in Hialeah, Homestead, Miami, Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach.

The City of Hialeah is voting on a new mayor and council members.

Voters in Miami will select a mayor, as well as two commissioners.

Miami Beach voters are also voting for mayor, three commissioners, and they will decide whether bars should close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 5:00 a.m.

Homestead and Sunny Isles Beach are also voting on new mayors.

Voters will also decide whether Biscayne Gardens will become the newest city to be incorporated in the County.

In Broward, the high-profile Democratic primary for Florida’s 20th Congressional District is taking place. There are nearly a dozen Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for the seat left open by the death of Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D).

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

You can find your polling precinct by going to the Miami-Dade Municipal Elections website or www.checkmyballot.miami.

Voters are encouraged to review their customized sample ballot before heading to the polls. Bring a valid and current identification with a photo and signature.

Masking and sanitizing are recommended when voting in person.