FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — American Airlines is getting back on track after flight cancelations were seen across the country ahead of one of busiest times to travel. So how can you protect yourself ahead of the holiday season?

“I’ve dodged it all, yes,” says frequent flyer Latisha Love at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Love has learned the tricks of the trade to avoid the hassle and she’s also steering clear of the upcoming holiday travel season.

“You can see it increasing, the volume is increasing now, security is increasing now, delays are increasing now, you have to be prepared for anything,” says Love.

Travel expert Lori Kenner from Boca Express Travel says there are ways for passengers to protect their wallets in ways not seen before this holiday season.

“This is all changed in the past year because of COVID, airlines did something unprecedented that they haven’t done in 25 years, and that’s wave change fees,” says Kenner.

Kenner says the waiving of change fees is a weight of the shoulders and says folks should not rely on travel insurance in the winter as it may not fair well with weather impacts on travel.

“If there’s an act of nature, whether you’re not really going to be able to get your money back for that flight, in most cases the travel insurance that most people buy is for covered reasons,” says Kenner.

Rough skies have not only impacted American Airlines recently but also Southwest just last month.

Best advice is to check with airlines for their specific rules on cancellations, refunds and insurance.