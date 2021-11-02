BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Police in Boca Raton have released surveillance video of a family, working together to steal a $7,000 puppy from a pet store.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a family of four was visiting the Puppy Buddy Pet Store the evening of October 30.
WATCH: Surveillance video of puppy being stolen
Police say the video shows a woman in a white blouse picking up Rosie, a 12-week-old female Chihuahua and then putting the puppy into her bag while another woman, in a black shirt, conceals the activity.

A man in a yellowish shirt standing outside the store but looking in, was clearly with the suspects as well, according to investigators.
A fourth man in a white shirt was also there as well as a young boy, believed to be the son of the woman in the black shirt.
The suspects arrived in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica.
If you recognize any of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.