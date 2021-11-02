MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who couldn’t use a little extra cash over the holidays? The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is helping some folks get that cash after mailing more than 60,000 toll refund checks to families and local businesses in the coming weeks.

The average cash back has been $72 to commuters who regularly use MDX expressways. Many businesses receive larger amounts ranging anywhere between several hundred to several thousand dollars.

To be eligible for the rebate, MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program members had to spend at least $100 a year in tolls on MDX expressways between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, which is lower than previous years. The Board also removed a $300 cap on the cash rebate.

These one-time modifications will provide approximately $4.8 million in cash rebates to 68,267 existing members of the program that qualify under the new criteria. The time frame of the eligibility was extended to two years to take into consideration impacts from the pandemic.

Now remember, this is not a SunPass program and does not apply to the Turnpike, the Palmetto or the 95 Express Lanes operated by the Department of Transportation.

The MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program is an MDX program and only applies to MDX expressways:

SR 112/Airport Expressway

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway

SR 924/Gratigny Parkway

To date, the Authority has paid its frequent customers $24 million since the program’s inception in 2015.

Members not receiving their refund check by mid-December should contact MDX Customer Service at 305-637-3277, extension 5105.

There will be a new member registration period later this year or at the beginning of 2022.