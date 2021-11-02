MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Renewing your vehicle’s registration is getting a little easier in some Florida counties as kiosks are set up in certain Publix stores, but they aren’t here in South Florida just yet.

Last week, the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office opened up a kiosk at a Publix in Altamonte Springs, joining Polk, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Brevard counties in offering the service.

The MV Express Kiosks, run by Intellectual Technology, Inc, allow residents to renew their registration and then print out a license plate sticker.

CBSMiami.com reached out to Publix to find out when the kiosks were coming to South Florida.

“To our knowledge, Intellectual Technology, Inc. is in contact with all Florida counties that are yet to have established partnerships for MV Express Kiosks. Each county is unique and therefore the partnership opportunities are unique as well. Conversations are ongoing for Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties,” replied a Publix spokesperson.

The kiosk verifies proof of insurance and doesn’t allow renewals for anyone with outstanding driver’s license or toll violations.

Intellectual Technology Inc. provides the kiosk free of charge to the tax collector’s office. The company then takes a portion of the $3.95 convenience fee added to the renewal cost.

