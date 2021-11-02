MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July.
The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium.READ MORE: Miami Election Results: Mayor Francis Suarez Wins Another Term In Office
New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27.READ MORE: CDC Recommends Children As Young As 5 Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season.MORE NEWS: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: American Heritage Defensive Back Earl Little Jr.
Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.